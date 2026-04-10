Predators' Juuse Saros: Concedes four in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros stopped 23 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth.
Saros has dropped his last two starts, going 0-1-1 with a 2.89 GAA and an .891 save percentage in that span. The 30-year-old goaltender is ending the season on a sour note, posting a save percentage under the .900 mark in four of his past five appearances while delivering a 3.30 GAA over that stretch.
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