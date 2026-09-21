Saros allowed two goals on 22 shots during Sunday's 2-1 preseason loss to the Lightning.

Saros has made at least 58 regular-season appearances with the Predators in each of the past five years, most recently going 28-22-8 with a 3.16 GAA and .894 save percentage across 59 regular-season outings during the 2025-26 campaign. He was relatively effective during Sunday's preseason opener while playing the entire game, and he'll likely see most of the playing time in the crease once again during the 2026-27 regular season.