Saros will start in goal Tuesday night against the visiting Golden Knights, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Predators will hope to avoid a regular-season series sweep from the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Miraculously, the nascent franchise has dominated the Pacific Division, with Vegas currently seven points behind the second-place team in the surging Flames, winners of seven straight contests. As for Saros, he's been better than your average backup netminder, posting a 4-3-3 record, 2.43 GAA and .922 save percentage for a Nashville team that has won two straight and sit only three points behind the Central Division-leading Jets.