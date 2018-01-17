Predators' Juuse Saros: Covering cage versus Golden Knights
Saros will start in goal Tuesday night against the visiting Golden Knights, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The Predators will hope to avoid a regular-season series sweep from the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Miraculously, the nascent franchise has dominated the Pacific Division, with Vegas currently seven points behind the second-place team in the surging Flames, winners of seven straight contests. As for Saros, he's been better than your average backup netminder, posting a 4-3-3 record, 2.43 GAA and .922 save percentage for a Nashville team that has won two straight and sit only three points behind the Central Division-leading Jets.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Promoted from minors•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Falls to Coyotes•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting in Arizona•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes 29 saves to shut out Wild•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: In home crease Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...