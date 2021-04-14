Saros allowed two goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Lightning.

Saros was solid throughout the game, and the Predators scored seven goals for the third time in the last 11 contests. That led to the Finn picking up his fifth straight win. Saros is 15-7-0 with a 2.16 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. The Predators' next two games are in Carolina on Thursday and Saturday, and it's likely Saros starts at least one of them.