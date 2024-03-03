Saros turned aside 25 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon got a puck past him late in the first period, but Saros shut the door the rest of the way as the Predators' offense took control. The 28-year-old netminder has won six straight starts and hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of them, posting a stellar 1.34 GAA and .954 save percentage over that stretch. It's been a bumpy season for Saros overall, but he appears to be heating up at the right time for Nashville's playoff chances.