Saros made 24 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

The 24-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period -- in fact, all the scoring in the game came in the third -- but saw his bid for his first shutout of the year ended inside the final two minutes by Timo Meier. Saros picked up his first win since Nov. 25 and only his fourth of the season, and he now sports a 2.96 GAA and .896 save percentage.