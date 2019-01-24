Saros made 47 saves on 48 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

His season numbers aren't great overall, but Saros has been fantastic over the last five weeks. In his last eight games, Saros is 5-1-1 and owns a .956 save percentage, as he's given up more than one goal just twice during that stretch. As long as he's on this hot streak, Saros is one of the best streaming options available. Overall, he is 12-6-1 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.58 GAA this season.