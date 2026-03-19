Predators' Juuse Saros: Dealing with upper-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros isn't available for Thursday's home game against Seattle because of an upper-body injury.
Matt Murray was summoned from AHL Milwaukee as a result of Saros' injury. Justus Annunen is expected to start Thursday, while Murray will serve as the understudy. Saros is considered day-to-day, so he hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's home game against Vegas.
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