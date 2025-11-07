Saros stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Saros has now dropped four of his last five games, going 1-2-2 with 16 goals allowed in that span. This was one of his better performances, but the Predators couldn't get anything past Dan Vladar after a Ryan O'Reilly deflection goal early in the first period. Saros slipped to 5-5-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 13 appearances. The Predators have a home matinee game versus the Stars on Saturday, which could be another challenge for Saros should he get the start. He didn't play in an Oct. 26 home loss to the Stars.