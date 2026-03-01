Saros allowed three goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Saros couldn't protect a 2-0 lead against the Stars' offense. He gave up goals to Wyatt Johnston and Nathan Bastian in regulation before Jason Robertson completed the Stars' comeback at 1:47 of overtime. Saros has gone 4-2-3 over his last 10 outings, allowing at least three goals in each of those games. He's at a 21-17-6 record with a 3.19 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 45 starts. Given his recent level of play, the 30-year-old netminder is a risky option for fantasy managers. He'll likely split the next two games with Justus Annunen, as the Predators host the Red Wings on Monday before visiting the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.