Saros allowed two goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

For just the second time in his last seven outings, Saros limited the opponent to two or fewer goals. One of the ones he allowed Thursday was a shorthanded Nico Sturm tally in the second period. Despite the recent struggles, Saros is still seeing plenty of playing time. The Finn improved to 22-16-5 with a 2.82 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 43 starts. The Predators wrap up this two-game road trip with another favorable matchup Sunday in Arizona.