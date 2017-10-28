Saros will start between the pipes Saturday against the Islanders, Predators' Digital Manager Thomas Willis reports.

Saros' two starts this campaign haven't gone too smoothly, as he's allowed seven goals combined in the tilts. He will attempt to buck that trend Saturday against an Islanders club that has tallied at least four goals in each of its last four games.

