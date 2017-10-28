Predators' Juuse Saros: Defending net Saturday
Saros will start between the pipes Saturday against the Islanders, Predators' Digital Manager Thomas Willis reports.
Saros' two starts this campaign haven't gone too smoothly, as he's allowed seven goals combined in the tilts. He will attempt to buck that trend Saturday against an Islanders club that has tallied at least four goals in each of its last four games.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Still looking for first win of season•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Makes 30 saves in loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gets starting nod•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Saves 14 of 16 shots•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting Friday against Tampa Bay•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...