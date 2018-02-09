Saros will guard the away goal Thursday against the Senators,Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Saros performed well in his last outing, allowing just two goals to the Blackhawks but not receiving enough offensive support for the victory. His performance on the road is slightly worse this season, owning a 2.55 GAA and a .921 save percentage compared to 2.04 and .934 marks at home. He has gone 2-0-1 in his last three road appearances, however, and will attempt to continue that success against a subpar Ottawa attack.