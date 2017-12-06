Saros will start against the Stars on Tuesday night, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Saros was sent down to minors in late November, but he didn't play a game and was brought back up Sunday. The 22-year-old backstop has struggled in five appearances this season, though, recording a 1-3-1 record with a .870 save percentage and 3.70 GAA. A matchup with the Stars doesn't bode well either, as Dallas has won five consecutive games and scored a combined 22 goals in that span. With 10 games on the Tuesday night agenda, there are plenty of other solid options at netminder.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories