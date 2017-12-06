Saros will start against the Stars on Tuesday night, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Saros was sent down to minors in late November, but he didn't play a game and was brought back up Sunday. The 22-year-old backstop has struggled in five appearances this season, though, recording a 1-3-1 record with a .870 save percentage and 3.70 GAA. A matchup with the Stars doesn't bode well either, as Dallas has won five consecutive games and scored a combined 22 goals in that span. With 10 games on the Tuesday night agenda, there are plenty of other solid options at netminder.