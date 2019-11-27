Saros will get the call between the pipes when the Predators host the Golden Knights on Wednesday evening, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

Saros will make his third consecutive start for the Preds after picking up a pair of victories over the Blues both Saturday and Monday, allowing a pair of goals in each contest. This time around he will field shots from a Vegas club notching just 2.42 goals per game over 12 road contests.