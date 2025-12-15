Saros will tend the twine in Monday's road game against St. Louis, Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville reports.

Saros got the night off Saturday against Colorado, but he'll return to the crease Monday for the sixth time in the Predators' last seven games. He's been strong recently, going 5-1-0 with a 2.70 GAA and .917 save percentage over his last six starts. The 30-year-old drew a home start against the Blues on Thursday and allowed two goals on 26 shots (.923 save percentage) in a 7-2 victory.