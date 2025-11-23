Saros stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Avalanche, whose last two goals were empty-netters.

Saros performed well, but the Predators were unable to cash in on any of their 35 shots in the contest. This is the fifth time in 17 appearances Saros has limited an opponent to one goal, though it's the first time he's taken a loss while doing so. On the year, he has a 6-8-3 record with a 2.85 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Predators' next game is Monday at home versus the Panthers.