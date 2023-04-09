Saros saved 36 of 38 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

This was the third time Nashville was either shutout or held to a single goal over Saros' last five starts. He's consequently 2-3-0 during that five-game stretch despite allowing just nine goals in that span. Saros has a 31-23-7 record, 2.70 GAA and .918 save percentage in 62 appearances this season. Saturday's defeat significantly hurt the Predators' playoff chances, but they aren't eliminated yet, so Saros will probably start in Calgary on Monday.