Predators' Juuse Saros: Downed by Blues in OT
Saros stopped 24 of 29 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
Not much went the young netminder's way in this one, as screened shots and deflections accounted for most of the pucks that got behind him. Saros still has only one regulation loss in his last 10 starts, going 7-1-2 with a stellar 1.76 GAA and .942 save percentage since Dec. 15.
