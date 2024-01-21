Saros made 21 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

Trade rumors have begun swirling around Saros, but the 28-year-old netminder doesn't seem to be distracted by them. He's allowed eight goals on 111 shots (.928 save percentage) while starting four straight games, although that follows a stretch in which he gave up five goals in four of his prior five outings. Since the beginning of December, Saros is 10-7-1 with a 2.77 GAA and .909 save percentage, respectable numbers given the quality of the roster in front of him -- the Predators are sitting fourth in the Central Division, and would be the final wild-card team in the Western Conference if the playoffs started now.