Predators' Juuse Saros: Downed by Ducks
Saros gave up four goals on 27 shots Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Anaheim.
Saros was coming off of a 28-save shutout in his most recent start Sunday in Winnipeg, but he found himself down by a pair Thursday before the game was 13 minutes old. The 24-year-old has just two wins since Thanksgiving and is now 6-8-4 on the season with a 3.13 GAA and .895 save percentage. Nashville's goaltending situation has been unsteady all season long and should probably be avoided for the time being.
