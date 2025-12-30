Saros will tend the twine Monday in Utah, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros hasn't allowed more than three goals in each of his last seven outings, stopping a combined 182 of 200 shots (.910 save percentage). The veteran goaltender has played well in December, going 7-3-0 with a 2.63 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 10 appearances. The Mammoth rank 19th in the NHL with 2.97 goals per game and have lost three of their last five matchups.