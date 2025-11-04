Saros will patrol the home crease Monday versus the Canucks, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros snapped a two-game losing streak in Saturday's 4-2 win over Calgary, turning aside 33 of 35 shots. The Canucks are 2-3-0 in their last five contests, a span in which they have netted 13 goals. Saros has been solid against Vancouver in his career, posting an 8-3-1 record, 2.58 GAA and .908 save percentage across 15 regular-season outings.