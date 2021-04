Saros will get the starting nod for Monday's home contest against Florida.

After giving up five goals to Chicago on April 21 but rebounded well in a 29-save win against the Blackhawks in his last start. The 26-year-old is 17-9-1 with a strong 2.27 GAA and .926 save percentage this season. He'll face a tough matchup against the Panthers on Monday as they're top-10 in goals scored per game this season.