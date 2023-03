Saros will face the Ducks in Anaheim on Sunday.

Saros has gone 3-2-1 over his last six starts despite a strong 2.18 GAA and .929 save percentage. The 27-year-old has posted a .917 save percentage this season alongside a 24-18-6 record. He's dominated the Ducks in their previous two battles, stopping 60 of 62 shots and earning a pair of victories.