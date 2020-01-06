Predators' Juuse Saros: Draws start Sunday
Saros will defend the road cage for Sunday's contest in Anaheim, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Saros will make his first appearance since allowing three goals on eight shots against the Penguins on Dec. 28. His GAA has ballooned to 3.23 alongside a .890 save percentage for the season. Saros is a dangerous play, even against a Ducks squad that ranks 30th in goals scored per game.
