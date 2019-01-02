Saros will be the home starter for Tuesday's game versus the Flyers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Since Pekka Rinne started Monday's win over the Capitals, Saros garners the start on the second half of back-to-back games. Saros has struggled this year with an .894 save percentage and 3.05 GAA over 15 appearances, but his save percentage bumps up to .911 when he's on home ice. The Flyers are cold with just two goals over the last two games and they'll be on the fourth game of a road trip, so Saros should have a solid opportunity to earn his ninth win of the season.