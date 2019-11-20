Predators' Juuse Saros: Dropped by Jets
Saros gave up a pair of goals on 25 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Winnipeg.
Saros failed in his quest to help Nashville end its winless skid, with Tuesday's loss moving the Predators to 0-4-1 over their last five games. Meanwhile, Nashville's backup hasn't won since Oct. 26 and is not worthy of a starter's spot in your fantasy lineup. In nine appearances, the 24-year-old has posted a 1-5-1 record this season.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Looking to end team's skid•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gives up three goals in relief•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Takes loss in shootout•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Between pipes in San Jose•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gives up four in relief•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Tough loss to Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.