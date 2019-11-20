Saros gave up a pair of goals on 25 shots during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Saros failed in his quest to help Nashville end its winless skid, with Tuesday's loss moving the Predators to 0-4-1 over their last five games. Meanwhile, Nashville's backup hasn't won since Oct. 26 and is not worthy of a starter's spot in your fantasy lineup. In nine appearances, the 24-year-old has posted a 1-5-1 record this season.