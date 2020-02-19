Predators' Juuse Saros: Drops decision to Hurricanes
Saros yielded four goals on 30 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Carolina.
That's two consecutive starts with a sub-.900 save percentage for Saros following his shutout effort last Thursday against the Islanders. He's had a bit of an uneven month of February but does have wins over Winnipeg, Calgary, St. Louis and the Islanders. Saros is 11-10-4 on the year with a 2.96 GAA and .903 save percentage.
