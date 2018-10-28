Saros allowed four goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

This was Saros' second loss in his last three starts, but he's still a very respectable 5-2-0 on the season thus far, and is in no danger of losing the No. 1 job in Nashville as long as regular starter Pekka Rinne remains on injured reserve. Keep him rolling as long as he remains the main man between the pipes in Nashville.