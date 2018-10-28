Predators' Juuse Saros: Drops tough loss to Oilers
Saros allowed four goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.
This was Saros' second loss in his last three starts, but he's still a very respectable 5-2-0 on the season thus far, and is in no danger of losing the No. 1 job in Nashville as long as regular starter Pekka Rinne remains on injured reserve. Keep him rolling as long as he remains the main man between the pipes in Nashville.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Will rock home cage Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Bounces back with win•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Gives up five in loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Will tend twine Tuesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Posts shutout versus Oilers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.