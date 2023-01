Saros turned aside 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 victory against Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Saros was beaten by Pierre-Luc Dubois just 0:48 into the game, but the 27-year-old goaltender was flawless after that. Saros improved to 18-13-5 with a 2.70 GAA and .920 save percentage in 36 games in 2022-23. He had surrendered at least three goals in three of his previous four outings.