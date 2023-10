Saros kicked out 31 of 32 shots in a 5-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Saros saw his shutout bid broken up by the Sharks' Tomas Hertl, who found the back of the net midway through the third period. Still, this was a strong outing for Saros, and it built off his 23-save effort in Nashville's 4-1 victory over the Rangers on Thursday. The 28-year-old goaltender is 3-3-0 with a 2.49 GAA and .915 save percentage in six contests this year.