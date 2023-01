Saros made 38 saves to earn the shutout in Nashville's 3-0 win against Ottawa on Monday.

Saros improved to 15-10-5 with a 2.67 GAA and .921 save percentage in 30 contests this season. While 38 saves is a lot to face, it's nothing compared to what Saros went through Thursday when he turned aside 64 of 67 shots in a 5-3 victory over Carolina. He's won his last four games while holding the competition to seven goals.