Saros posted a 30-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Saros didn't have a shutout in any of his 59 outings in 2025-26. The 31-year-old netminder was able to keep the sheets clean in his 13th game in 2026-27, which has been an improved year for him compared to his recent previous campaigns. He's up to 6-3-4 with a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Saros has shared the crease a little bit with Justus Annunen lately, but the former should continue to see at least a slightly majority of the starts. However, expect Annunen to guard the road goal Wednesday in Anaheim to finish off a back-to-back set.