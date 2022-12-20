Saros made 30 saves during a 4-3 overtime victory over the visiting Oilers on Monday.

Saros, who entered Monday 0-3-2 in his past five starts, yielded two power-play goals to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins but rebounded and helped the struggling Predators earn their first win in seven games (1-4-2). The 27-year-old netminder made his sixth start in seven games and improved to 10-9-4. Until getting beat twice Monday, Saros had denied all 19 career shots he faced from Nugent-Hopkins.