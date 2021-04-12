Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Saros gave up goals to Roope Hintz and Jamie Oleksiak, but he was solid when it mattered. Saros didn't surrender a tally in the third period, overtime or the shootout to secure his fourth straight win. The 25-year-old improved to 14-7-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 24 appearances. As long as he's running hot, Saros is a strong fantasy play. He'll face a tough task Tuesday if he gets the starting nod against the Lightning -- he allowed 10 goals on 57 shots over two games against the Bolts earlier in the season.