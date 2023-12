Saros stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over Chicago on Tuesday.

Saros held the Blackhawks off the board in the third period and overtime before picking up the win in a shootout. Saros has turned it around after a shaky start to the year, going 6-1-0 with a .914 save percentage over his last seven outings. He's now 10-10-0 with a .900 save percentage and 3.03 GAA on the season. The Preds are back in action Thursday for a home matchup with the Lightning.