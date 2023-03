Saros stopped 27 of 28 shots through overtime in a 2-1 shootout win over Seattle on Thursday.

Saros was perfect in two shootout rounds to pick up the extra point. He has a 28-19-7 record, 2.72 GAA and .917 save percentage in 55 games this season. Saros entered this contest working through a bit of a rough patch, having allowed nine goals on 94 shots over his last three appearances.