Saros stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Saros gave up a shorthanded goal in the first period, but he settled in after that and the Predators' offense gave him a sizeable cushion. The 27-year-old has won his last three outings, allowing eight goals on 90 shots in that span. For the season, he's up to 23-16-5 with a 2.80 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 44 starts. Saros will likely be in goal again Tuesday at home versus the Penguins.