Saros stopped 36 of 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Saros seemed ticketed for a loss when Andrew Mangiapane put the Flames ahead at 19:17 of the third period. Mikael Granlund bailed out his goalie and fellow countryman, tallying in the final second of regulation and again in overtime to flip the result. Saros won his third straight start to improve to 14-10-4 with a 2.92 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 34 appearances. Pekka Rinne (illness) backed up Saros in this contest -- the former could get the start Saturday against the Avalanche.