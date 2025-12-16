Saros stopped 20 of 22 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Saros has been playing very well of late and the numbers back him up. He's won six of his last seven starts while allowing two or fewer goals four times over that stretch. During that seven-game span, the only time he gave up more than three goals was the 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Dec. 6. Saros has gone 5-1-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .920 save percentage in six outings in December.