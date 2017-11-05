Saros made 36 saves on 39 shots in Saturday's overtime win over the Kings.

Saros came up with some key saves, but he gave up a weak center-ice goal to Christian Folin and allowed three straight goals in the third period. He got the victory Saturday, but it's hard to be content with his play this season considering he's given up at least three goals in each of his four outings and is sporting a lackluster .855 save percentage. He won't see much action behind Pekka Rinne, but when he does get the nod, it's hard to recommend him as a viable fantasy option.