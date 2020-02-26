Predators' Juuse Saros: Earns win with strong outing
Saros made 33 saves in a 3-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
Saros had to be sharp against the Senators in order to pick up his third win in the last four starts. He owns a solid .917 save percentage during that stretch and has been particularly busy in his last two starts, stopping 73 shots. Saros will look to keep it going during a challenging western swing through Calgary, Colorado and Edmonton.
