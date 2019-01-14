Saros relieved Pekka Rinne midway through Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes, stopping all 15 shots he faced.

This was certainly a tough loss for the Preds, but the team is still 5-1-2 in their last eight games, so it's doubtful anyone is hitting the panic button in Nashville right now. However, if you look a little deeper, the usually rock-solid Rinne has given up four or more goals in five of his last nine starts. If the team is monitoring his workload and fatigue levels as they should, you could see Saros get the starting nod a little more often during the second half of the season in an effort to keep Rinne fresh come playoff time. From a fantasy perspective, be ready to sub the young netminder into your lineups at a moment's notice, as he's still a good bet to come away with the win anytime he straps on the pads.