Predators' Juuse Saros: Enters in third period
Saros allowed one goal on eight shots in relief for Pekka Rinne in Saturday's game against Columbus.
Rinne played the first two periods, yielding one goal on 23 shots and securing the win. With the President's Trophy in hand, Saros came in to allow Rinne to rest for the playoffs. Saros finishes this campaign with an 11-5-7 record and a stellar .925 save percentage to back it up. This was his second straight season with a save percentage over .920, which will certainly help his case when it comes time for a new contract this summer.
