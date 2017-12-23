Saros will likely start between the pipes Saturday in Dallas against the Stars, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Saros performed well in relief of Pekka Rinne on Thursday, stopping all of the 26 shots sent his way. As a result, he will likely be rewarded with the final start before the minor holiday break. He faces a tough matchup, however, squaring off against a Dallas club notching 3.40 goals per game at home this season.