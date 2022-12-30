Saros will start on the road against Anaheim on Friday.
Saros is 11-10-5 with a 2.82 GAA and .914 save percentage in 26 games this season. He's surrendered 11 goals over his last four contests, but Saros' recorded a .927 save percentage over that span. The Ducks have the 31st-ranked offense with 2.31 goals per game.
