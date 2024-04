Saros is slated to patrol the home crease versus Vancouver on Friday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

That's no surprise as Saros started the first two games of the series, going 1-1, while allowing four goals in 38 shots. Saros had some ups and downs this season, winning 35 games, but having his worst season with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Saros didn't have any success against the Canucks in the regular season, losing both games and giving up eight goals on 48 shots.