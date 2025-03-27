Saros is expected to guard the home goal versus St. Louis on Thursday, per Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Saros has won his past two starts while turning aside 58 of 61 shots (.951 save percentage). It's a good stretch in what's been a dreary campaign -- he's 18-27-6 with a 2.88 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 52 outings this season. The Blues are red hot, posting a 13-2-1 record over their past 16 games.