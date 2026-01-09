Saros is slated to start at home against the Islanders on Thursday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros has a 16-14-3 record, 3.03 GAA and .894 save percentage in 33 appearances in 2025-26. He has allowed at least three goals in each of his past five outings. The Islanders rank 22nd in goals per game with 2.91.